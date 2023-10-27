 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Emily Ratajkowski ‘not serious’ with Stephane Bak despite PDA-filled outing

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted locking lips with comedian Stephane Bak a few days ago in Paris

Emily Ratajkowski is not serious with comedian Stephane Bak despite locking lips with him in public setting few days ago, a new report has revealed.

Following her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, the model has been linked to a slew of men including Brad Pitt, Harry Styles and Pete Davidson.

She recently sparked speculations that she is dating the 27-year-old comedian after the duo was spotted kissing in the street in Paris, France. However, an insider has debunked the rumours.

A source told Daily Mail that the kiss was “nothing serious” and Ratajkowski is simply “having a good time” with a “normal dude.”

The insider said, “If you are funny, you have a chance with Emily - and Stéphane is very confident, has a great sense of humor and is easy to get along with. It is just a good time.”

“It is nothing serious right now,” the source said, adding, “she is having a good time and there isn't much more to it than them hanging out. They met via mutual friends and seeing where it goes.”

The source continued: “He seems to be all about it, and she likes the fact that he is sort of a normal dude and fame really hasn't taken over his ego.”

“She's all about living her life and seeing who enters it and if something works out, fantastic. She's just rolling the dice and only expecting fun.”

