Jax Taylor was voted off by 'House of Villains' cast members as they marked the first elimination of this season

'Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor makes daring claim about ‘House of Villains' comeback

On the recent episode of House of Villains, Jax Taylor was voted off by his fellow cast members as they marked the first elimination of this season.

However, the 44-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum asserted that fans are yet to see the last of him.

The 44-year-old reality TV star believes that his co-stars including Jonas "Bananas" Devenanzio from The Challenge, Shake Chatterjee from Love Is Blind, Jonny Fairplay from Survivor, Omarosa Manigault Newman from The Apprentice, targeted him because of his “athleticism.”

“Do you really believe the top player will lose that easily? I don't think so,” Taylor responded to PEOPLE as he cited one of his most famous VPR statements.

Jax emphasized that he will remain here and come back, “I will definitely be returning. Not to worry.”

Previously, Jax described his reality TV show break in 2020 as “refreshing” which saw him depart from VPR.



“I just needed a break after almost ten years on reality TV. The program Vanderpump Rules is really intense. I'm quite resilient, but even the hardest-working guys like me can wear down occasionally,” Taylor claimed.