Suzanne Somers' cause of death leaked: Report

The official cause of death for Suzanne Somers has just come to light, nearly two weeks after her death.

For those unversed, Somers died around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, 15 October.

The news has been confirmed via a biopsy that lists high blood pressure, hypertension and hydrocephalus (a medical term for excess cerebrospinal fluid) among other reasons for her death.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Somers' cause of death has been branded “breast cancer with metastasis to the brain.”

For those unversed, news of her death was first confirmed by her publicist R. Couri Hay.

According to Hay the 76-year-old “passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.”

The statement also went on to say, “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.”

“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”