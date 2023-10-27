 
menu
world
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Italy's quake-hit Pozzuoli town fears supervolcano Campi Flegrei ready to erupt

Residents of Pozzuoli have grown accustomed to smell, fumes, and even occasional trembling of earth

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 27, 2023

Stefania Briganti, a ballerina in Milan looks at the sulphuric fumes billowing from the Campi Flegrei (Phlegraean Fields) volcanic region in Pozzuoli, as she plans to move to Pozzuoli to be with her boyfriend despite repeated earthquakes in the area, Italy, October 10, 2023.—Reuters
Stefania Briganti, a ballerina in Milan looks at the sulphuric fumes billowing from the Campi Flegrei (Phlegraean Fields) volcanic region in Pozzuoli, as she plans to move to Pozzuoli to be with her boyfriend despite repeated earthquakes in the area, Italy, October 10, 2023.—Reuters

Pozzuoli, a picturesque port town outside Naples, is now a place where conversations revolve around fear and uncertainty after seismic activity surrounding a supervolcano in the area, known as the Campi Flegrei, or Phlegraean Fields.

The region is named after the ancient Greek word for "burning," and it's aptly named as sulphurous fumes frequently escape from the ground, creating a surreal atmosphere that attracts tourists.

The residents of Pozzuoli have grown accustomed to the smell, the fumes, and even the occasional trembling of the earth. In September alone, there were over a thousand small earthquakes. 

However, it was the 4.2 magnitude earthquake on September 27, the most powerful in over 40 years, that triggered concerns about a possible "seismic crisis." This term has not been used since the early 1980s.

Although the big earthquake didn't cause significant structural damage, it, along with approximately 500 smaller quakes in October, has left residents on edge. Annamaria Scardi, a mother of two teenagers, expressed her worries, even about the smaller tremors. The fear of a looming evacuation adds to the stress. She, like others, wonders where they would go if such an order was issued.

Experts have stressed that there's no immediate threat of a volcanic eruption, but they are concerned about the ground's uplift and descent, which could destabilise buildings. The shifting ground, known as bradyseism, is linked to the filling and emptying of magma chambers deep beneath the Earth's surface.

During a similar crisis four decades ago, the situation persisted for several years, leading to the temporary evacuation of 40,000 people from Pozzuoli, famously the hometown of actress Sophia Loren.

Today, families are grappling with divided opinions. Vincenzo Russo, for instance, wants to stay, while his wife and children are searching for a home in a safer area. The constant fear and the ever-present tremors have taken a toll on residents, creating a sense of unease.

However, not everyone is consumed by fear. Some, like Angelo Prezzini and his friends, continue with their daily activities. Prezzini, 78, is prepared to defy an evacuation order, while 66-year-old Luigi Ilardi takes a more stoic perspective, having grown up accustomed to the seismic activity in the region. 

For now, the people of Pozzuoli live in uncertainty, where each tremor reminds them of the potential dangers lurking beneath the Earth's surface.

More From World:

Israel fires up ground forays as air strikes leave Gaza in total telecom, internet blackout

Israel fires up ground forays as air strikes leave Gaza in total telecom, internet blackout
PAEDO PRIESTS: Over 200,000 kids sexually abused by Spanish Catholic clergy since 1940

PAEDO PRIESTS: Over 200,000 kids sexually abused by Spanish Catholic clergy since 1940
Chile's 'TikTok Narco Queen' Sabrina Durán assassinated in broad daylight

Chile's 'TikTok Narco Queen' Sabrina Durán assassinated in broad daylight
China ex-premier Li Keqiang dies at 68

China ex-premier Li Keqiang dies at 68
WATCH: Denmark's Legoland builds up best pre-Halloween brick-or-treat video

WATCH: Denmark's Legoland builds up best pre-Halloween brick-or-treat
Who is Robert Card? Maine shooting prime suspect's mental health issues revealed

Who is Robert Card? Maine shooting prime suspect's mental health issues revealed
WATCH: Student assaults Florida teacher over Nintendo Switch game

WATCH: Student assaults Florida teacher over Nintendo Switch game
UK to set up world's first AI safety institute as nations race to regulate AI tools

UK to set up world's first AI safety institute as nations race to regulate AI tools
Under which laws can Israel be tried for glaring war crimes against humanity in Gaza?

Under which laws can Israel be tried for glaring war crimes against humanity in Gaza?
Spying for Israel: New Delhi in shock as Qatar sentences 8 ex-Indian Navy officers to death

Spying for Israel: New Delhi in shock as Qatar sentences 8 ex-Indian Navy officers to death
Donald Trump slapped with $10,000 fine for second gag order violation in civil fraud case

Donald Trump slapped with $10,000 fine for second gag order violation in civil fraud case
At least 22 killed, dozens wounded in Lewiston, Maine shootings

At least 22 killed, dozens wounded in Lewiston, Maine shootings