Friday, October 27, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan engaged? Truth revealed

Eloise Wells Morin

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his long-term partner, Heather Milligan, sparked engagement rumors after Milligan was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger during a recent outing in London.

The 76-year-old star and the 48-year-old physiotherapist were seen together at the private members' club Annabel's on Tuesday. Milligan looked stunning in a black ensemble, but all attention was drawn to the dazzling ring on her finger.

However, according to sources cited by TMZ, Arnold and Heather, who have been dating since 2013, are not engaged.

Arnold was previously married to Maria Shriver, 67, but they separated in 2011 when it was revealed that Arnold had fathered a son, Joseph Baena, with their housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

The Terminator star has built a healthy relationship with his son, Joseph Baena, who shares his father's passion for weightlifting, exercise, and acting. Joseph has followed in his dad's footsteps and has developed a love for fitness and pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, The divorce between Arnold and Maria was finalized in 2021. The ex couple share four children: Katharine, 33, Christina, 31, Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25.

