BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans of Jungkook’s hit songs 'Seven' and '3D' are in for a treat

Big Hit Entertainment has dropped exciting news for BTS and Jungkook fans. Two new remixes of Jungkook’s hit songs 3D and Seven are on their way.

The announcement came with new teaser posters of the upcoming remix versions.

The Seven remix will feature Latto and David Guetta, while the 3D remix will be a collab with Jack Harlow.

Along with the posters also Big Hit also described the songs. The Seven remix was described in the press release on Weverse as follows:

"Seven (feat. Latto) - David Guetta Remix - This remix, skillfully crafted by the French DJ and producer David Guetta, transforms the original track into an electrifying electronic dance genre. It accentuates the song's energy with rhythmic keyboard sounds and a unique drop-section melody."

As for 3D, featuring Jack Harlow, the press release read:

"3D (feat. Jack Harlow) - MK Remix - This remix is a reinterpretation of the original track in the danceable house genre. Produced by Detroit-born DJ and producer MK (Marc Kinchen), it captivates listeners with its catchy and repetitive sound."

Jungkook’s fans are excited about the different versions of his songs available on platforms like Spotify.

They are pleased to have access to explicit and clean versions, as well as other variations of the Alternate version of Seven.

The new remix versions will be released on Monday, October 30, and belong to his solo hit album Golden.

Big Hit Entertainment shared an official statement for the album that read, "'GOLDEN' is an album inspired by the golden moments of Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS and a solo artist."