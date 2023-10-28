 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

BTS' Jungkook dishes on his desire to 'reach out' to ARMYs

BTS member Jungkook opens up about dozing off in front of fans during lives and his desire to keep in connection

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, October 28, 2023

BTS' Jungkook dishes on his desire to 'reach out' to ARMYs

When it comes to taking naps and tips for a sound full night’s sleep, listen to no one other than BTS’ Jungkook.

In an interview with Weverse, the youngest BTS boy band member shares his thoughts about sleeping in front of fans, and brands it his way of embracing the simplicity of the day-by-day.

He said, ‘I’m becoming simpler every day. I don’t give things too much thought,' when inquired on taking on-camera naps. 

Elaborating further on opting for a simple and more minimalist lifestyle , Jungkook revealed that he does not prepare himself for lives anymore and simply pulls up his phone and connects to his loving fans whenever he desires to.

‘I used to tell the label before I was going to do a Live and get myself ready, but one time I just fired up my phone and did it. Ever since then, I just turn it on whenever I feel like reaching out,’ stated the K-pop idol.

Earlier in June, Jungkook trended on Twitter for falling asleep on a Live Weverse transmission.

The Butter singer could not fall asleep and so at am on a Sunday morning the star decided to go live with Weverse. However, soon after this, he dozed off on a camera.Meanwhile, 6 million of his fans- or the BTS ARMY- watched him fall asleep on their screens.  

