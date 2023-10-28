 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Goldie Hawn shares hair-raising anecdote from teenage period

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Believe the unbelievable! Goldie Hawn is sharing her experience with the outer world species: Yes, the aliens!

In a chat with Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk, the Overboard star opened up about her interactions with the non-Earth beings.

Sharing her strange experience at the age of 20, the Academy winner recalled she opted to sleep in her fellow dancer's car after a session of dancing in West California.

"I got this high-pitched sound in my ear. It was this high, high frequency. And I looked out the window, and I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads," she added.

The 77-year-old continued, "They were pointing at me, pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me, like I was a subject. And they were droning," noting, "I could not move. I was paralyzed … I didn't know if it was real or not real."

Ultimately, Goldie returned to her normal state, which she described as "like bursting out of a force field."

