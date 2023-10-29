Lance reveals that there is no plan for an NSYNC tour and no album is in the works

Lance Bass supports Justin Timberlake amid Britney Spears controversy

Britney Spears has recently released her memoir, The Woman In Me, with some startling revelations about her personal life.

Britney Spears' revelation about Justin Timberlake

The pop sensation revealed that Justin Timberlake, whom she dated from 1999 to 2002, made her go through abortion after an unplanned pregnancy.

The revelation raged her fans, who launched a scathing attack on the NSYNC former vocalist that he had to disable the comments on his Instagram page.

Lance Bass supports Justin

It appears that Timberlake has gathered some support as NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass has come in singer's support telling Britney's fans that the Toxic hitmaker has already forgiven her former boyfriend, Justin.

In an interview with TMZ, Lance said that though he had not yet read the 41-year-old singer's memoir, he was well aware of the headlines and fans' reaction to his bandmate.

When asked about the Britney fans' reaction regarding an incident that happened more than two decades ago, the singer replied, "I mean, everyone has their own opinion. I just feel like the world is so full of hate right now that we need to practice a little forgiveness."

Lance added, "Britney did. So let’s take a note from her."

NSYNC's future plans

He also revealed his band's plans for a new tour or an album, stating that there was no plan for a tour and no album was in the works, adding that they might be talking about it soon.