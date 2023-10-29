Britney Spears' memoir 'The Woman In Me' recorded over 400,000 copies sale in the first week of release

Britney Spears teases fans with 'The Woman In Me' sequel

Britney Spears, the pop sensation's recently released memoir, The Woman In Me, has already taken the entertainment world by storm, with over 400,000 copies sold in the first week of its release, and the sales are expected to reach more than a million.



The pop sensation has now hinted at the memoir sequel.

Taking to Instagram, the Toxic hitmaker posted a video featuring an orchestra playing. She captioned the post, "Humor is the cure to everything !!! Play on !!! Volume 2 will be released next year … get ready !!!”

Though she disabled the comment section, her post garnered immediate attention from her fans as the video got more than 40,000 views in just a few hours of posting the video.



This is not the first time that the 41-year-old has teased a sequel to her bombshell memoir. In a since-deleted Instagram video post earlier this month, Britney appeared to be enjoying her time in Mexico.

She wrote in the caption of the post, "Riding ’n writing !!! All I’m doing at the moment … volume 2, coming after 1!!! #TheWomanInMe."