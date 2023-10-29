 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 29, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Matthew Perry’s sudden death case listed ‘open’ amid reports of no foul play

Matthew Perry’s shocking death still has investigations probing into it despite reports of simple drowning

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, October 29, 2023

file footage

After Matthew Perry’s shocking death in his Los Angeles home due to drowning, investigations continue into his death by the LA County coroner's office.

The Friends alum, who was 54, was found dead after drowning in his jacuzzi on Saturday. Perry’s body was found by his assistant who’d returned home after running errands.

Emergency medical services arrived at the scene to find the actor dead, following which his body was taken for an autopsy in a coroner’s van.

Reports say that there were no drugs found at the scene or his home, and that no foul play is suspected by authorities, yet his case is listed as “open” by the LA County coroner's office.

Perry had long suffered from drug addictions, which he often talked about. In an interview last year, the Fools Rush In star got candid on not being able to watch Friends as it reminded him of his struggles, "I didn’t watch the show, and haven’t watched the show, because I could go, drinking, opiates, drinking, cocaine. I could tell season by season by how I looked. That’s why I don’t wanna watch it, because that’s what I see."

"I was taking 55 Vicodin a day, I weighed 128 lbs, I was on Friends getting watched by 30 million people - and that’s why I can’t watch the show, ‘cause I was brutally thin'.”

More From Entertainment:

Matthew Perry's 911 dispatch audio leaks: Shocking details

Matthew Perry's 911 dispatch audio leaks: Shocking details
BTS V claims Big Hit Music brushed off 'emotional struggles'

BTS V claims Big Hit Music brushed off 'emotional struggles'
Matthew Perry’s body taken for autopsy – listed ‘pending’ by coroner video

Matthew Perry’s body taken for autopsy – listed ‘pending’ by coroner
Matthew Perry’s ‘heartbroken’ family speaks out on ‘Friends’ actor’s untimely death

Matthew Perry’s ‘heartbroken’ family speaks out on ‘Friends’ actor’s untimely death
Swifties react to Taylor Swift's surprise gift to Brittany Mahomes

Swifties react to Taylor Swift's surprise gift to Brittany Mahomes
Travis Kelce Longing for Taylor Swift Amid Kansas City Chiefs' Meeting?

Travis Kelce Longing for Taylor Swift Amid Kansas City Chiefs' Meeting?

All the medications found at 'Friends' star Matthew Perry’s home at time of death

All the medications found at 'Friends' star Matthew Perry’s home at time of death
Who made the first move in Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance? Deets here

Who made the first move in Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance? Deets here
Another key 'Game of Thrones' star shuns 'House of Dragon'?

Another key 'Game of Thrones' star shuns 'House of Dragon'?
BTS’s RM pays tribute to Matthew Perry, his favorite on ‘Friends’

BTS’s RM pays tribute to Matthew Perry, his favorite on ‘Friends’

Kim Kardashian’s message for Caitlyn Jenner after she said Kim ‘calculated’ to be famous

Kim Kardashian’s message for Caitlyn Jenner after she said Kim ‘calculated’ to be famous
Matthew Perry thoughts on 'complete tool' Peter Hitchens prior to death

Matthew Perry thoughts on 'complete tool' Peter Hitchens prior to death