Matthew Perry’s sudden death case listed ‘open’ amid reports of no foul play

Matthew Perry’s shocking death still has investigations probing into it despite reports of simple drowning

file footage

After Matthew Perry’s shocking death in his Los Angeles home due to drowning, investigations continue into his death by the LA County coroner's office.

The Friends alum, who was 54, was found dead after drowning in his jacuzzi on Saturday. Perry’s body was found by his assistant who’d returned home after running errands.

Emergency medical services arrived at the scene to find the actor dead, following which his body was taken for an autopsy in a coroner’s van.

Reports say that there were no drugs found at the scene or his home, and that no foul play is suspected by authorities, yet his case is listed as “open” by the LA County coroner's office.

Perry had long suffered from drug addictions, which he often talked about. In an interview last year, the Fools Rush In star got candid on not being able to watch Friends as it reminded him of his struggles, "I didn’t watch the show, and haven’t watched the show, because I could go, drinking, opiates, drinking, cocaine. I could tell season by season by how I looked. That’s why I don’t wanna watch it, because that’s what I see."

"I was taking 55 Vicodin a day, I weighed 128 lbs, I was on Friends getting watched by 30 million people - and that’s why I can’t watch the show, ‘cause I was brutally thin'.”