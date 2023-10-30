 
Monday, October 30, 2023
Mason Hughes

Robert Pattinson slips into ace form for new Dior campaign

Robert Pattinson becomes the face of Dior’s new campaign as he channels his sexy avatar

Mason Hughes

Robert Pattinson is putting his ace face at the front of Dior’s new Icons menswear campaign.

Brainchild of Kim Jones, the campaign saw the Batman star in a new avatar with an innovative new range of pared-back styles.

Discussing the fashion campaign, the creative director shared, “I talked about clothing and fabrication with Robert a lot because he has a huge interest in fashion. I thought it would be perfect for him to wear Dior Icons because we discussed it in the conception of the collection.”

He continued, “He is a good friend of mine, so it seemed it would be nice for him to model in it.”

Meanwhile, Robert and Dior share a strong bond. The Twilight star is a brand ambassador of the French brand.Not to mention, he fronted the Dior Homme fragrance for a decade.

