Monday, October 30, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Billie Eilish goes 'yee-haw' for Halloween bash

Billie Eilish swaps spook for style in a 'yee-haw' cowgirl costume at Kendall Jenner's Halloween bash

Billie Eilish, the 21-year-old chart-topping sensation, showed her playful side this Halloween by embracing her inner cowgirl persona. 

The celebrated singer chose to steer clear of the usual ghoulish ensembles and instead donned a wild west-inspired costume as she attended Kendall Jenner's extravagant Halloween party at the iconic Chateau Marmont.

Eilish's Halloween get-up featured a fiery red wig, a classic cowboy hat, and an eye-catching faux shotgun and gun belt, adding an authentic touch to her cowgirl transformation. Her outfit was completed with a charming blue-and-white gingham blouse, brown pants, and a rugged brown belt.

The look was an instant hit at the star-studded soirée, where she mingled with fellow celebrities like Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly.

In a lighthearted Instagram Story video shared by Eilish, we got a glimpse of her Halloween adventures. The clip captured her car journey home from the event, where she playfully documented the antics of her friends.

Eilish also made a candid reference to her battle with emetophobia, a fear of vomiting, offering a candid and relatable moment amidst the glitz and glamour of the evening.

For Billie Eilish, Halloween isn't just about spooky scares; it's also an opportunity to showcase her sense of humor and creativity, making her a star who knows how to have a good ol' time.

