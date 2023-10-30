Prince William got involved in various fights as a child

Prince William was branded 'holy terror' by Princess Diana: Here's Why

Prince William was seemingly a notorious child back in the days.

The Prince of Wales often got involved in playground fights with his class mates and struggled with keeping himself ‘disciplined.’

Royal expert Robert Lacey wrote in book ‘Battle of the Brothers’: "The young prince had picked up his nicknames of ‘Basher Wills’ or ‘Billy the Basher’ when he joined Mrs Jane Mynors’ Nursery School in Notting Hill, not far from Kensington Palace, in September 1985.

He added: "Noisy, cheeky and defiant of discipline, Wills soon angered his classmates by pushing his way to the front of the dinner queue and getting involved in playground fights. The Prince's mother, Princess Diana, once even called her son 'a holy terror'."

The Prince of Wales also used to tell children: "My Daddy can beat up your Daddy. My Daddy's the Prince of Wales."