Experts warn the Family Guy skit against the Sussexes has caused some long-term damage

Meghan Markle can never be ‘taken seriously’ after Family Guy skit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just been issued a dire warning about the skit released by Family Guy, and its lasting implications.

This warning has been issued by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet the To Di For Daily podcast host she believes, “f they [Meghan and Harry] do want that kind of success they have got to shake the idea of them being a parody — that’s crucial to their brand.”

After all its obvious that “Dior’s not going to want to work with somebody that the public sees as a joke.”

At the end of the day Dior and other luxury brands “want sophistication and somebody that’s chic.”

For those unversed, this parody by Family Guy features a short scene where Prince Harry is brought a wad of cash that a butler claims is for ‘who knows what’ work, and Meghan, who is lounging by a pool chair reminds her husband of sponsored post they have to make for thousands of dollars.

It has come a few months after South Park also released its own parody episode titled ‘The Worldwide Privacy Tour’.