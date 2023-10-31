Matthew embraced sobriety after years of struggle and chose pickleball as an outlet to keep him on track

Matthew Perry's memoir tops Amazon charts following actor's tragic passing

Matthew Perry's untimely death at the age of 54 has shaken the entertainment world, with tributes pouring in from all walks of life. He was known for his role as Chandler in the 90s hit sitcom series Friends.

Matthew's memoir hits No.1 on Amazon best seller

It has now been revealed that the actor's memoir Friends, Lovers, and Big Terrible Thing has hit no.1 on Amazon's best-seller list following the actor's tragic death on Saturday afternoon.

The book was written by himself and was originally released on November 1, 2022. A very big part of his memoir, almost 250 pages, details his struggle with substance abuse.

The memoir details Matthew's substance abuse struggles

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matthew's memoir covers his personal life, acting career, and his time on the set of Friends. The late actor was very open about his struggles with substance abuse.

In an interview last year, he revealed that the book was also a product of his struggle with addiction as he stated, "I started writing to channel the 'uncomfortable and agitated' feelings I was having at that time."

Matthew's dream of setting up a Substance Abuse Foundation

Earlier, TMZ broke the story that Matthew wanted to start a foundation to help people struggling with addiction. Though he wasn't successful in practically implementing his dream, sources claim that his close pals have decided to set up the foundation in Matthew's honour.