entertainment
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Kim Kardashian, North West ooze 'Clueless' energy for Halloween

Kim Kardashian and North West set the ultimate mother-daughter goals this Halloween despite SAG-AFTRA’s restrictions

Kim Kardashian and North West set the ultimate mother-daughter goals this Halloween despite SAG-AFTRA’s restrictions.

The reality TV star and her eldest daughter dressed up as BFFs Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne Davenport (Stacey Dash) from the iconic 2000 romcom Clueless.

The Skims model also rented out a white Jeep Wrangler just like the female lead which she'd drive to Bronson Alcott High School in the movie.

Kim could be seen wearing a long blonde wig and even did Cher's famous 'Ugh as if!' look of disgust.

She shared several pictures on her Instagram of 364 million where she and North can be seen posing as gal pals from Amy Heckerling's 1995 rom-com inspired by Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma.

However, the ensemble went against SAG AFTRA strike rules as they asked all the members to not dress up like studio trademarked characters.

Actress Megan Fox is also being slammed for her Halloween costume after she showed up with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly to the Casamigos Halloween party dressed up as characters from the Quentin Tarantino’s franchise.

