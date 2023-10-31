Meghan and Harry's attempts to make Kate Middleton look bad fail miserably

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tried their best to paint a bad picture of Prince William and Kate Middleton since moving to the US.



However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have failed miserably as Kate, the Princess of Wales, has continued to shine amid the ongoing royal family controversies.

Eddie Coram James, a public relations expert, recently discussed how the Sussexes' numerous tell-all accounts inadvertently contributed to strengthening Kate's reputation.

Speaking with The Express, the expert said, "Because of their ‘keep calm and carry on’ approach, and by not rising or taking the bait, the efforts backfired, and the Waleses arguably came out looking better than ever."

"As the public broadly sympathized with them and felt that their response showed poise, maturity and dignity, they not only rode the storm but flew above it,” James added.

Noting how Meghan and Harry makes headlines in the tabloids, the Prince and Princess of Wales have maintained their grace with minimal scandals throughout their marriage.

"And, because the Waleses have not had a controversial year, but instead have just kept their heads down and focused on work, the public is more than happy to allow them some time off to focus on being good parents," James noted.

"The Princess of Wales has remained broadly controversy-free for years," he said, while adding of Kate, "She’s kept her head down, not made a fuss, worked hard and dedicated herself to good causes."

"Given the context, of course, the press has given her a free pass to the benefit of the doubt,” James shared. "When she says she wants to miss Earthshot to focus on parenting, people trust that that is probably the case.”