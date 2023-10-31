File Footage David Beckham Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Legendary Footballer Bobby Charlton

David Beckham says Sir Bobby Charlton ‘will be missed’ at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

On Monday, Beckham was seen at the Ballon d'Or ceremony as he gets emotional paying tribute to the loving memory of the legendary footballer Sir Bobby Charlton.

In 1985, the duo, Beckham and Charlton, got familiar with each other when David Beckham attended the Bobby Charlton Soccer School as a participant.

Recalling his experience with the football sensation, Beckham said, "He started it off for me. If it was not for Sir Bobby turning around to Manchester United and saying 'watch this young man', I probably would not have played for Manchester United. I owe him everything."

Thus, David accepted that Charlton’s recommendation helped in shaping his iconic career with Manchester United.

"I probably don't have to tell this room how special Sir Bobby was to the world of football," David added, revering Charlton’s contributions to the football.

David continued, "He was respected on the field for what he won but was respected even more off the field for what he stood for. He will be missed. When we looked up into the stands he would always be there cheering us on."

Moreover, David also held the honor of presenting the 8th Ballon d'Or to Leonel Messi.

For the unversed, earlier this month, Charlton left the European football union in mourning, after passing away at age 86.

The attacking midfielder Charlton is one of only nine players to win the World Cup, European Cup. The names of other eight players are Gerd Muller, Paolo Rossi, Franz Beckenbauer, Zinedine Zidane, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaka and Lionel Messi.

