 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

David Beckham Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Legendary Footballer Bobby Charlton

Ballon d'Or ceremony invited David Beckham to pay tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton

By
Samuel Moore

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

File Footage David Beckham Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Legendary Footballer Bobby Charlton
File Footage David Beckham Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Legendary Footballer Bobby Charlton

David Beckham says Sir Bobby Charlton ‘will be missed’ at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

On Monday, Beckham was seen at the Ballon d'Or ceremony as he gets emotional paying tribute to the loving memory of the legendary footballer Sir Bobby Charlton.

In 1985, the duo, Beckham and Charlton, got familiar with each other when David Beckham attended the Bobby Charlton Soccer School as a participant.

Recalling his experience with the football sensation, Beckham said, "He started it off for me. If it was not for Sir Bobby turning around to Manchester United and saying 'watch this young man', I probably would not have played for Manchester United. I owe him everything."

Thus, David accepted that Charlton’s recommendation helped in shaping his iconic career with Manchester United.

"I probably don't have to tell this room how special Sir Bobby was to the world of football," David added, revering Charlton’s contributions to the football.

David continued, "He was respected on the field for what he won but was respected even more off the field for what he stood for. He will be missed. When we looked up into the stands he would always be there cheering us on."

Moreover, David also held the honor of presenting the 8th Ballon d'Or to Leonel Messi. 

For the unversed, earlier this month, Charlton left the European football union in mourning, after passing away at age 86. 

The attacking midfielder Charlton is one of only nine players to win the World Cup, European Cup. The names of other eight players are Gerd Muller, Paolo Rossi, Franz Beckenbauer, Zinedine Zidane, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaka and Lionel Messi. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle to attend Matthew Perry's funeral?

Meghan Markle to attend Matthew Perry's funeral?
Joe Jonas takes daughters for a stroll in fairytale carriage

Joe Jonas takes daughters for a stroll in fairytale carriage

Jungkook makes history, breaks Miley Cyrus’ record with ‘Seven’

Jungkook makes history, breaks Miley Cyrus’ record with ‘Seven’

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s son Saint flips off the paparazzi again

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s son Saint flips off the paparazzi again
King Charles unlikely to tender apology in Kenya

King Charles unlikely to tender apology in Kenya

Ed Sheeran haunts fans at concert in Chucky costume - watch video video

Ed Sheeran haunts fans at concert in Chucky costume - watch video
Video: Jennifer Aniston's worst fears realized with Matthew Perry's death video

Video: Jennifer Aniston's worst fears realized with Matthew Perry's death

Kate Middleton uncle prepared to 'fight back' against Meghan Markle with bombshell secrets

Kate Middleton uncle prepared to 'fight back' against Meghan Markle with bombshell secrets
SZA settles the record straight on face surgery rumours

SZA settles the record straight on face surgery rumours
Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts: The heartbreaking reason he called it quits

Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts: The heartbreaking reason he called it quits
Leonardo DiCaprio's fans tease his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio's fans tease his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Michelle Williams Impression of Britney Spears' Memoir Storms the Internet

Michelle Williams Impression of Britney Spears' Memoir Storms the Internet