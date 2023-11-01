'Millennial' Meghan Markle could bring 'openness' to Royal Family in UK

Meghan Markle could have helped the monarchy in unimaginable ways, reveals expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who quit the UK in 2020, would have impacted the Royal Family popularity in a positive light.

Expert Bonnie Brownlee tells True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat: "Meghan could have been extremely helpful (to the Royal Family), especially in the Commonwealth… there are a lot of millennials around the world in the Commonwealth nations."

"I think Harry and Meghan would have been highly successful, and sometimes I think they didn’t realise how powerful they already were before they moved to Los Angeles. They could have brought a great deal of openness, fairness and change."



Meghan and Harry left the UK after two years of getting married. The couple later aired their grievances with the institution in public, noting how their first child, Archie, faced racism at the hands of Royals.