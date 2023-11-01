Heidi Klum has managed to over take social media with her new Halloween costume

Heidi Klum breaks the internet with 2023 Halloween costume after ‘the worm’

The costume Heidi Klum has decided to don for 2023 has taken fans for a loop after the uproar of last year’s worm look.

The star is well known for going all out on Halloween and this time around she decided to opt for a peacock look.

The look has needed a ten-person support team, well Klum walked the Amazon Live event in a deep blue bodycon suit.

For those unversed this look has been styled by designer Bill Corso.

Prior to revealing the entire thing, she also teased the final look over on Instagram and completely had funs stunned.



The look featured a red featured head covering as well as a bald look, smokey eyes, and special effects makeup.



