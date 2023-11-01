Meghan Markle needs a ‘long and hard’ look in the mirror

Experts believe the Duchess of Sussex is failing to see her fault in all rifts and misunderstandings

File Footage

The Duchess of Sussex has just been put on blast for not looking long and hard into the mirror to see where she is failing.



Accusations about this have been brought to light by royal commentator and body language expert Jennie Bond.

She broke all of this down in one of her most recent chats with OK magazine.

During the course of this chat she urged Meghan Markle to reconsider what she thinks is right with some ‘serious self-reflection’.

The body language expert started the converastion off by saying, “they both need to take a look at themselves.”

Given the bond Meghan shares with Princess Eugenie the expert added, “Perhaps only Eugenie knows if they have any inclination to mend the rift with the rest of the family.”

But it’s evident that “for the moment, though, there is absolutely no sign that they intend to do so,” she also added before signing off from the converastion.

For those unversed the Duchess of Sussex shares a candid bond with Princess Eugenie, as both have been photographed enjoying intimate moments together on multiple occasions since Megxit.