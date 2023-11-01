 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle needs a ‘long and hard’ look in the mirror

Experts believe the Duchess of Sussex is failing to see her fault in all rifts and misunderstandings

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

File Footage

The Duchess of Sussex has just been put on blast for not looking long and hard into the mirror to see where she is failing.

Accusations about this have been brought to light by royal commentator and body language expert Jennie Bond.

She broke all of this down in one of her most recent chats with OK magazine.

During the course of this chat she urged Meghan Markle to reconsider what she thinks is right with some ‘serious self-reflection’.

The body language expert started the converastion off by saying, “they both need to take a look at themselves.”

Given the bond Meghan shares with Princess Eugenie the expert added, “Perhaps only Eugenie knows if they have any inclination to mend the rift with the rest of the family.”

But it’s evident that “for the moment, though, there is absolutely no sign that they intend to do so,” she also added before signing off from the converastion.

For those unversed the Duchess of Sussex shares a candid bond with Princess Eugenie, as both have been photographed enjoying intimate moments together on multiple occasions since Megxit. 

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham rules Halloween as The Rock and more sport his jersey

David Beckham rules Halloween as The Rock and more sport his jersey
‘The Crown’ will open up ‘old wounds’ for King Charles, Queen Camilla

‘The Crown’ will open up ‘old wounds’ for King Charles, Queen Camilla
Netflix moves to swing axe on THESE films in November

Netflix moves to swing axe on THESE films in November
Sophie Turner plans on becoming a real-life lady?

Sophie Turner plans on becoming a real-life lady?
Queen Camilla receives flak over 'car' photo without King in Kenya

Queen Camilla receives flak over 'car' photo without King in Kenya

Mariah Carey gets into Christmas spirit with hilarious 'defrosting' video - watch video

Mariah Carey gets into Christmas spirit with hilarious 'defrosting' video - watch
King Charles to deliver opening address at COP28 conference in Dubai

King Charles to deliver opening address at COP28 conference in Dubai
Amber Heard’s ‘not so quiet’ life with daughter Oonagh Paige

Amber Heard’s ‘not so quiet’ life with daughter Oonagh Paige

David Beckham likely to achieve his dream after cutting ties with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry video

David Beckham likely to achieve his dream after cutting ties with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett sets eyes on Tom Cruise in shocking twist

Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett sets eyes on Tom Cruise in shocking twist
Queen Camilla was hesitant to accompanying King Charles on Kenya tour

Queen Camilla was hesitant to accompanying King Charles on Kenya tour
Prince Harry believes Prince William has been ‘at war’ for months

Prince Harry believes Prince William has been ‘at war’ for months