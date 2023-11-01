 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

David Beckham rules Halloween as The Rock and more sport his jersey

David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham have become a Halloween trend in Hollywood

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham have become a Halloween trend in Hollywood
David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham have become a Halloween trend in Hollywood

David Beckham has inspired a trend of Halloween costumes through the success of his Netflix documentary Beckham. Now, fans and celebrities like The Rock are donning the famous No. 7 shirt on Halloween.

Celebrities such as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Edward Norton joined in the fun by channeling the Manchester United legend.

Dwayne's costume, featuring a blond wig and a Manchester United top with Beckham 7 on the back, went viral on social media. In his caption, he humorously referred to himself as "BlaMoan Beckham" and declared himself as number one in everyone's hearts, writing, “ 265lb BLA-MOAN BECKHAM #7 on the field #1 in your heart”

David Beckham himself praised The Rock's costume, expressing that he felt like he was looking in the mirror and jokingly suggesting a larger jersey might be needed.

Beckham also shared the Moana star’s snaps on Instagram and wrote, “And the winner is @therock looking good man I know what I’m going as next year.”

Not to be outdone, Edward Norton and his wife, Shauna Robertson, dressed up as David and Victoria Beckham for the star-studded Casamigos Halloween Party.

Edward sported a classic Manchester United FC shirt, complete with fake tattoos, while Shauna embodied Posh Spice in a strapless, skintight wet-look mini dress and a black VB bob-style wig.

Halloween has provided a perfect opportunity for fans and Hollywood A-listers to pay homage to the legendary footballer and his stylish wife.

More From Entertainment:

Channing Tatum spent a FORTUNE on Zoë Kravitz engagement ring

Channing Tatum spent a FORTUNE on Zoë Kravitz engagement ring

Travis Kelce's family share key concern about Taylor Swift's romance

Travis Kelce's family share key concern about Taylor Swift's romance
Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber sport cute cat costumes on Halloween - see pics

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber sport cute cat costumes on Halloween - see pics
Matthew Perry's friend confirms autopsy findings: 'He was sober'

Matthew Perry's friend confirms autopsy findings: 'He was sober'
King Charles admission disappoints Kenyans

King Charles admission disappoints Kenyans

BTS’ Jungkook set to perform hits ‘3D’ and ‘Seven’ in NYC

BTS’ Jungkook set to perform hits ‘3D’ and ‘Seven’ in NYC

King Charles’ ulterior motives for Prince Harry exposed video

King Charles’ ulterior motives for Prince Harry exposed
Camilla turned out a 'disappointment' as Queen to British monarchy

Camilla turned out a 'disappointment' as Queen to British monarchy
‘The Crown’ will open up ‘old wounds’ for King Charles, Queen Camilla

‘The Crown’ will open up ‘old wounds’ for King Charles, Queen Camilla
Netflix moves to swing axe on THESE films in November

Netflix moves to swing axe on THESE films in November
Meghan Markle needs a ‘long and hard’ look in the mirror video

Meghan Markle needs a ‘long and hard’ look in the mirror
Sophie Turner plans on becoming a real-life lady?

Sophie Turner plans on becoming a real-life lady?