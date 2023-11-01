David Beckham rules Halloween as The Rock and more sport his jersey

David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham have become a Halloween trend in Hollywood

David Beckham has inspired a trend of Halloween costumes through the success of his Netflix documentary Beckham. Now, fans and celebrities like The Rock are donning the famous No. 7 shirt on Halloween.

Celebrities such as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Edward Norton joined in the fun by channeling the Manchester United legend.

Dwayne's costume, featuring a blond wig and a Manchester United top with Beckham 7 on the back, went viral on social media. In his caption, he humorously referred to himself as "BlaMoan Beckham" and declared himself as number one in everyone's hearts, writing, “ 265lb BLA-MOAN BECKHAM #7 on the field #1 in your heart”

David Beckham himself praised The Rock's costume, expressing that he felt like he was looking in the mirror and jokingly suggesting a larger jersey might be needed.

Beckham also shared the Moana star’s snaps on Instagram and wrote, “And the winner is @therock looking good man I know what I’m going as next year.”

Not to be outdone, Edward Norton and his wife, Shauna Robertson, dressed up as David and Victoria Beckham for the star-studded Casamigos Halloween Party.

Edward sported a classic Manchester United FC shirt, complete with fake tattoos, while Shauna embodied Posh Spice in a strapless, skintight wet-look mini dress and a black VB bob-style wig.

Halloween has provided a perfect opportunity for fans and Hollywood A-listers to pay homage to the legendary footballer and his stylish wife.