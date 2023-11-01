 
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

BTS' Jungkook set to perform hits '3D' and 'Seven' in NYC

BTS' Jungkook has concerts lined up to serenade fans with hits '3D' and 'Seven'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

BTS’ Jungkook has concerts lined up to serenade fans with hits ‘3D’ and ‘Seven’
BTS’ Jungkook has concerts lined up to serenade fans with hits ‘3D’ and ‘Seven’

Excitement is building among ARMY as Jungkook, the BTS vocalist, gears up for his special live appearance on The Today Show as part of its Citi Concert Series.

On November 8, fans will have the opportunity to watch Jungkook perform several songs from his highly anticipated solo album, GOLDEN. The performance will be broadcasted live starting at 8 a.m. ET.

While his MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 performance unfortunately got cancelled, Jungkook has another incredible opportunity to showcase his talents. 

The Today Show is set to kick off at 5:15 a.m. at Rockefeller Plaza. Fans have the option to apply for a Fan Pass or join the General Admission line on the morning of the concert. However, entry for the General Admission line will be subject to space availability.

Jungkook's solo career has been off to an impressive start. In July 2023, he made his solo debut with the digital single Seven. Following that, he released his second single, 3D.

Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of his first solo album, Golden, which is scheduled for November 3. The album comprises 11 tracks, including collaborations with Jack Harlow, DJ Snake, Major Lazer, David Guetta and Latto.

