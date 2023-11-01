Channing Tatum spent a FORTUNE on Zoë Kravitz engagement ring

Channing Tatum went all out with his spending on Zoë Kravitz engagement ring

According to reports, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have gotten engaged after dating for two years. The proposal allegedly took place recently, and Zoë has been seen wearing a large diamond ring on her finger.

The couple was spotted leaving Kendall Jenner's Halloween party on October 28, dressed as Rosemary and her baby from the 1968 film Rosemary’s Baby by Roman Polanski.

Jewelry expert Zack Stone has commented on the ring's value and details. He estimates the ring to be worth $300,000 (£250,000). He describes the ring as made of 18k yellow and blackened white gold, featuring a 7-carat cushion-cut diamond in a solitaire setting.

According to Stone, “Zoë's ring appears to be a button back engagement ring, which is a type of ring that has a button-shaped metal piece at the back of the setting, allowing the centre stone to sit comfortably on the skin.”

He suggests that the ring could be the work of Jessica McCormack, a diamond jewelry designer whose clients include Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle. Zoë has previously worn designs by Jessica McCormack, including at the Met Gala in 2021.

“Adding to the likelihood that Channing bought Zoë's ring from Jessica McCormack, the actress has worn the London-based jewellers designs on multiple occasions - including to the Met Gala in 2021.”

“I'd estimate Zoë's ring to be worth $300,000 (£250,000),” concluded Stone.