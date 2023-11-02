Who was Matthew Perry's mystery companion in last public appearance? Find out

The late Friends star was spotted with Athenna at the Hotel Bel-Air last Friday

Matthew Perry's mystery companion in last public appearance unveiled

Matthew Perry, the beloved actor who recently passed away at the age of 54, leaving his fans devastated, was last spotted in public on Friday and he was accompanied by a mystery woman.

Now, the mystery woman has been identified as a 25-year-old entertainment reporter and model, Athenna Crosby.

Matthew Perry met Athenna last Friday

According to TMZ, the late Friends star was spotted with Athenna at the Hotel Bel-Air last Friday.

The model revealed that she had the honour of knowing the actor personally, adding that he appeared in good spirits during their talk just a day before Matthew died.

Earlier, TMZ broke the story that the late actor was last seen with a mystery woman.

Athenna reveals details of Matthew's last meeting

The entertainment reporter took to Instagram stories to clarify as she wrote, "Once again, I never intended to say anything, but since I have been identified. Yes, that is me with him this past Friday."

Athenna continued, "I want to emphasize that Matthew was in extremely good spirits and talked to me enthusiastically about the things that he had coming up in his life. He was so happy and vibrant."

She added, "Please refrain from any speculations surrounding his death and know that the man was on a comeback and truly deserved more time on the earth."

Matthew's partner in his last outing, concluded her statement, saying, "Our entertainment industry has truly lost a legend. RIP."