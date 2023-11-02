Dua Lipa announces release date for highly anticipated single 'Houdini'

Dua Lipa fans are in a frenzy as the songstress has finally announced her highly anticipated music revival.

Dua, who had been posting cryptic posts on her social media pages hinting at being close to releasing new music, has officially confirmed that her new single titled Houdini will be released on November 9, 2023.

Dua Lipa announces release of new music

Taking to Twitter, the songstress posted the official announcement as she wrote, "HOUDINI ... NOV 9TH 11 PM GMT" also providing to link for pre-orders.

Dua Lipa's build's up for music comeback

Before making an official announcement, the pop sensation deleted all the previous content from her Instagram and TikTok and also changed her profile pictures on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. She also changed the thumbnails of her streaming channels.

She also dropped a hint earlier this week by posting a picture featuring herself having a gold key in her mouth that was immediately decoded by many of her fans as a hint towards the title of her upcoming single, Harry Houdini, the Hungarian-American illusionist artist.

Dua Lipa's last album

According to Variety, the hitmaker's previous album, Future Nostalgia, was released in March 2020, and it won her a Grammy Award.