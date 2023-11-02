King Charles III is seemingly not doing a good job as the King of United Kingdom

King Charles 'avoids' Africa, likes 'Indian culture' better: Expert

King Charles III is seemingly bored of royal visits amid his duty as the monarch, especially to Africa.

The 74-year-old is not a natural diplomat and it reportedly noted by the idea of touring the continent.

The claim has been made by royal biographer Tom Bower amid His Majesty’s trip to Kenya.

Mr Bower tells GB News: "King Charles is not a natural diplomat or politician. I think he does struggle because he knows very well, of course, that terrible things happened during the Mau Mau period, but more Kenyans were murdered by Kenyans, many, many more than by the British."

Mr Bower added: "He never liked going to Africa: he was forced to go to Africa shortly before he became King, because he neglected the Commonwealth.

"He liked going to India, but he avoided Africa because just didn't find it culturally that interesting, whereas he was very interested in the culture of India.

"And the real truth is, Camilla doesn’t like travelling long distances. I think he does find it very difficult now; It doesn't look as if he's enjoying the job, having waited so long for it,” he added.

"But in the end the Commonwealth will fall apart unless he works hard at it,” advise Mr Bower.