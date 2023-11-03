Britney Spears drops cryptic tattoo hint after memoir's massive success

 
Britney Spears, an acclaimed singer who has recently been in the headlines due to her bombshell memoir and its unprecedented success, has now hinted that she might be getting a new tattoo.

Earlier this summer, Britney got a snake-shaped tattoo in honour of her 2001 MTV Video Music Awards performance.

Britney Spears hints at getting new ink 

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old singer posted a cryptic message in the form of a tattoo on someone else's body. To stay clear from speculations that she has gotten another tattoo, the Toxic hitmaker credited the picture to someone else. The tattoo read, "All of human knowledge made us dumb."

She did not give her fans a chance to express their thoughts on the post as she turned off the comments. The caption of her post read, "@sofia_isella liawilson__"

Britney Spears' memoir's massive success

This comes after Britney's memoir, The Woman In Me, recorded a sale of over 1 million copies in the US in the first week of its release. It was also recorded to be the #1 New York Times bestseller.

She thanked her fans for the love and support as she wrote on her X, formerly Twitter, account, "Thank you to all the fans who made #TheWomanInMe a #1 @nytimes bestseller ... it means the world to me !!! Love you all !!!" 

