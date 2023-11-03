Leonardo DiCaprio sparked romance with Vittoria Ceretti in August following his split from Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio new girl 'not intimidated' by his fame: 'She makes fun of it'

Leonardo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, is unfazed by his fame and the Hollywood hunk finds it “refreshing.”



The Titanic alum and the model sparked romance rumours after they were spotted getting iced coffee and ice cream in Santa Barbara, California, in August.

Confirming their new relationship, the lovebirds were caught dancing their hearts out while packed in PDA, just a month later, at a nightclub in Ibiza, Spain.

Latest report by Us Weekly suggests that the hunk is “completely smitten” with the model 25 as an insider noted that DiCaprio is “being exclusive.”

“Vittoria is all he thinks about,” the insider said before adding that the Killers of the Flower Moon actor’s close pals are “keeping their fingers crossed that Leo may have finally found The One.”

During Halloween celebrations, DiCaprio was seen mingling with Ceretti at a bash, which the insider said the actor “doesn’t do that often.”

The tipster suggested that DiCaprio’s frequent PDAs with Ceretti hints how serious this relationship is for him following his alleged breakup with Gigi Hadid.

“He says she’s not only gorgeous, but super down-to-earth, and they have a ton in common,” the source shared before revealing Ceretti being unbothered by his fame is a cherry on top for DiCaprio.

“She’s not intimidated by his fame at all — she even makes fun of it, ‘the model and the movie star,’” the insider said. “Leo finds it refreshing.”

Before concluding, the source noted that neither DiCaprio nor Ceretti have issues with their 20-year age gap as the hunk says “says [Vittoria] is an old soul.”