The Duke of Sussex has been accused of launching a fully frontal attack

Prince Harry’s made an ‘open raid’ on King Charles’ castle

The Duke of Sussex has just been accused of launching an open raid against King Charles.

Clinical Psychiatrist Dr Raj Persaud issued these sentiments and claims.

He broke everything down in one of his most recent conversations with TalkTV.

During that conversation, the psychiatrist made claims that accuse Prince Harry of working to ‘replace’ the Prince of Wales, William in the media spotlight.

He started off by saying, “If Harry is attacking William because he wants to get the kind of significance and publicity in the media where it looks like he's replacing William by becoming as important as William because of all the media attention.”

“If that was the psychological ploy here then it looks to dispassionate observers as if that is failing,” Mr Persaud also admitted.

“Harry did appear to become more important than William temporarily but then it faded and now he's a relatively obscure figure again whereas William continues to dominate the headlines.”

Before concluding Mr Persaud also said, “Harry made a kind of an open raid on the castle, the edifice that was the status of William, his attack appears to have been repelled and therefore William at this level with this analysis appears to be winning this element of the war.”

All of this has come shortly after news of retaining royal titles overtook social media.