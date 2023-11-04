Ariana Grande was linked to Ethan Slater after her two-year marriage ended with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has lost interest in boyfriend Ethan Slater, pals fear

Ariana Grande is causing a stir among her circle of friends who are reportedly alarmed by her swift romantic endeavors, claimed an insider.

The 7 Rings singer has sparked fears among her close circle that she is ending her relationship with new beau Ethan Slater just months after she divorced husband Dalton Gomez.

Speaking of her controversial romance, a source told National Enquirer, "Ariana falls hard and fast. That's who she is."

"Everyone is telling her to slow down before she makes another mistake — but she is that girl who can never stay single for long,” the insider added.

The concerns expressed by Grande's friends stem from the belief that her quick-moving romances might be clouding her judgment, especially after her divorce from Gomez.

The tipster also shared that Grande has taken extra precautions in her new relationship, even going so far as to tell her inner circle to not discuss her latest relationship until both her and Slater's divorces are finalized.

"Ariana has asked all her friends not to talk about it — at least not until both of them are officially divorced," the insider revealed to the outlet.

Grande's split from Dalton Gomez was announced in July, and soon after, news surfaced that she was romantically involved with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.

After Grande's breakup made headlines in July, Slater filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, the same month.