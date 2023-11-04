 
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian sparks anger with son's photos

Kim Kardashian posted Saint's photos on Halloween

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 04, 2023

At least 2.5 million people liked Kim Kardashians' recent Instagram post containing her son Saint's photos on Halloween.

"Saint as Zombie Neymar JR," she captioned the post which contained multiple photos of her son.

While over two million people liked her photos, there were some who objected to the pictures and said  Kim Kardashian's Halloween post was the most tone-deaf.

"You are so out of touch with reality it’s ridiculous," said a user in the comments section. 

Another said, "Anyways u were always very unclassy." 

People on other social media websites also criticized the reality TV star and said her post was deliberate. She was also accused of condoning the violence taking place in the Middle East. 

Others defended her, saying the Halloween costumes are not linked to the ongoing conflict.



