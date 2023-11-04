 
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Samuel Moore

Britney Spears ex-boyfriend Shuts Down Cheating Accusations

Adnan Ghalib denies that Britney Spears was his mistress

Samuel Moore

Saturday, November 04, 2023

Britney Spears ex-boyfriend Shuts Down Cheating Accusations

The tell-all memoir by Britney Spears The Woman in Me  is giving astonishing revelations with every passing day.

A recent one is Oops!…I did it again singer’s comments on his ex-boyfriend Adnan Ghalib.

Britney, however, hasn’t mentioned Ghalib by name so far and only refers to him as "the photographer.”

"I didn’t know then that the photographer was married; I had no clue that I was essentially his mistress. I only found that out after we’d broken up,” penned Britney.

Doing so, the Womanizer pop-star claims that she had no idea that Adnan Ghalib was married when they first started seeing each other.

However, Adnan has stepped forward saying that he had already left his wife by the time the duo started dating, reported The U.S Sun

“My wife and I were not divorced, but we had been separated for three years. I didn’t live with her for that time, I was 100 percent single,” slammed the England born ex-boyfriend.

In addition to this, Adnan Ghalib also dropped another bombshell regarding Britney’s conservatorship.

“After we were kept apart, people in Britney's life during the conservatorship wanted to make out that I'd lied and cheated on her, which I didn’t. It was easy to paint me as a villain.”

