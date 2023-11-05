The music icons duo enjoyed their dinner at French restaurant Minetta Tavern in Greenwich Village

Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers' enjoys stylish dinner date in Greenwich village

Taylor Swift, the pop sensation who is said to be returning to her work mode amid cooling down her romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, was spotted enjoying a dinner date with her female pal Phoebe Bridgers in New York City on Friday Night.

Taylor's outing comes amid the reports that she is preparing for her upcoming sold-out international tour and plans to ditch the Kansas City Chiefs NFL games.

The music icons duo enjoyed their dinner at French restaurant Minetta Tavern in Greenwich Village.

Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridger's outfits for the outing

The Midnight hitmaker chose to wear her signature red lipstick and kept her makeup neutral for the outing.

Taylor channelled fall vibes with a tan-brown sweater, brown dress pants, and chunky heels, whereas her female partner appeared in an all-black ensemble, completing her look with a contrasting silver chain.

Restaurant owner posts Taylor Swift's dining report

Taking to Instagram, the owner of the famous restaurant shared a bunch of pictures of the pop sensation, including a selfie with her.

He shared a report of the pop music icon's experience at his restaurant in the caption. He wrote, "Friday night report. TAYLOR SWIFT DINES AT MINETTA TAVERN! All great with the table. Taylor Swift was with Phoebe Bridger … Chef Laurent sent baked oysters and a foie Gras Amouse Bouche."

The report continued, "I was near the table when Taylor Swift ate the oyster, and she opened her eyes and said, 'My god!' … she really liked it! Then they had scallops to share."

