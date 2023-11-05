 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 05, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Glastonbury 2024 breaks tradition with dual female headliners

Madonna will be headlining the Glastonbury event for the 'first time' in her decades-long career

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 05, 2023

Glastonbury 2024 breaks tradition with dual female headliners

Glastonbury 2024 is going to be a bombshell event as it is set to make history for the first time by featuring two female headliners, along with Coldplay.

List of stars to headline Glastonbury 2024

It has been revealed that Queen of Pop Madonna, Dua Lipa, and Coldplay will be headlining the world-famous pyramid stage next year.

Schedule of Glastonbury performances

According to The Mirror, the music event's schedule reveals that Dua Lipa will be performing on Friday, Coldplay on Saturday, and the 65-year-old music icon will bring the main stage to a close on Sunday.

This will be the first time in history that Madonna will be headlining the Glastonbury event in her decades-long career, and it will be the first headline performance for Dua Lipa as well. 

On the other hand, Coldplay is quite familiar with the event as they have already headlined the event four times in 2002, 2005, 2011, and 2016.

Emily Eavis about the historical Glastonbury event 

The event organizer, Emily Eavis, daughter of Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis, revealed last month that an acclaimed star's team contacted them to confirm their availability. 

She said, "We usually get booked up from July, but this time, we waited a little longer, and it turned out to be incredible." 

More From Entertainment:

John Stamos's ex Teri Copley responds to cheating accusations

John Stamos's ex Teri Copley responds to cheating accusations
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers enjoy stylish dinner date in Greenwich village

Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers enjoy stylish dinner date in Greenwich village
Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' left yearning for Lana Del Rey's musical touch

Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' left yearning for Lana Del Rey's musical touch
Matthew Perry's memoir unveils David Schwimmer's heroic stand at 'Friends' set

Matthew Perry's memoir unveils David Schwimmer's heroic stand at 'Friends' set
Scarlett Johansson takes swift action against copyright infringement

Scarlett Johansson takes swift action against copyright infringement
Why did Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign mega-concert hits snag?

Why did Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign mega-concert hits snag?
Robert Pattinson displays raw talent in new film

Robert Pattinson displays raw talent in new film
Matthew Perry was about to hit a major milestone on Instagram

Matthew Perry was about to hit a major milestone on Instagram

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s futures as royals remain shrouded

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s futures as royals remain shrouded
Prince Andrew is an ‘unsung hero’ to King Charles

Prince Andrew is an ‘unsung hero’ to King Charles
What made Kim and Kourtney Kardashian move past heated feud? Deets here

What made Kim and Kourtney Kardashian move past heated feud? Deets here
Prince Harry’s trauma expert talks ‘cash grab’ chat and 'hating it all'

Prince Harry’s trauma expert talks ‘cash grab’ chat and 'hating it all'