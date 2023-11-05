Madonna will be headlining the Glastonbury event for the 'first time' in her decades-long career

Glastonbury 2024 breaks tradition with dual female headliners

Glastonbury 2024 is going to be a bombshell event as it is set to make history for the first time by featuring two female headliners, along with Coldplay.



List of stars to headline Glastonbury 2024

It has been revealed that Queen of Pop Madonna, Dua Lipa, and Coldplay will be headlining the world-famous pyramid stage next year.

Schedule of Glastonbury performances

According to The Mirror, the music event's schedule reveals that Dua Lipa will be performing on Friday, Coldplay on Saturday, and the 65-year-old music icon will bring the main stage to a close on Sunday.

This will be the first time in history that Madonna will be headlining the Glastonbury event in her decades-long career, and it will be the first headline performance for Dua Lipa as well.

On the other hand, Coldplay is quite familiar with the event as they have already headlined the event four times in 2002, 2005, 2011, and 2016.

Emily Eavis about the historical Glastonbury event

The event organizer, Emily Eavis, daughter of Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis, revealed last month that an acclaimed star's team contacted them to confirm their availability.

She said, "We usually get booked up from July, but this time, we waited a little longer, and it turned out to be incredible."