Ariana Grande Ex-Husband Spotted with Maika Monroe at PDA-Filled Date Night

Dalton Gomez and Maika Monroe were papped making out during L.A. Concert

File Footage Ariana with ex-husband Dalton Gomez

Dalton Gomez is seemingly over Ariana Grande.

As per the reports of TMZ, the Positions’ singer ex-husband was spotted kissing his new love Maika Monroe on Thursday night.

According to the bystanders, the couple sparked tremendous chemistry as they were all over each other.

TMZ papped the couple in Los Angeles, while they were enjoying their PDA-filled date night at the Shrine Auditorium during the Fred Again show.

The video captured by TMZ entails Dalton Gomez being touchy with Maika and kissing her afterward and the couple continued to make out throughout the opening act, as reported by the source.

For those unversed, this isn’t the first time the duo packed on PDA.

Last month, just days after Gomez’s split with Ariana, the 30-year-old actress was also seen passionately smooching the 28-year-old real estate agent Dalton Gomez at a “bikini bar” named Jumbo's Clown Room in Los Angeles.

On the other hand, Ariana Grande is moving on from Dalton Gomez with his new beau Ethan Slater.

The Into You singer was pictured at Disney World being all-cuddly with her Wicked co-star Ethan, in late September.

This was her first public sighting with her new boyfriend since finalizing her divorce with Dalton.

For the unversed, the two-year-long marriage of Ariana and Dalton ended officially in February, following the divorce filing on 18 September 2022.