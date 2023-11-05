Pamela Anderson reveals two things that made her quit make up

Pamela Anderson has now opened up on two very different reasons that she ditched makeup

Pamela Anderson has opened up on the reason she has begun taking to red carpets without any makeup at all.

It was her new renovation show Pamela's Garden of Eden that made her choose to show fans her “real” self.

She told The Daily Telegraph: “I wanted it to be real. I didn’t want it to be lit and made up. I just had to be myself, it was screaming to get out of me.”

“I felt like I really needed to share who I was, who I am, and it has been so freeing,” she shared.

After she had a great time presenting without makeup, she decided to take it to red carpets too.

“When I went to Paris Fashion Week, I decided not to wear makeup and I really felt like that five-year-old girl from Ladysmith who got to wear Victoria Beckham clothes,” she said.

The Blonde beauty added her makeup free look wasn’t meant as a statement, “I felt so free. It was not meant to be a statement, it is not world peace and I didn't know if anybody would notice. I am not sitting in a make-up chair for three hours.”

“I looked in the mirror and said, ‘You are almost 60, this is good enough, just enjoy Paris and not play the game’,” she added.

She previously revealed another reason for going makeup free, which was the passing of her long term makeup artist Alexis Vogel due to cancer.

“[Alexis] was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it's just better for me not to wear makeup,” Pamela told Elle in August.

