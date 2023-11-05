 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 05, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise Katy Perry concert goers in LA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought royal charm to Katy Perry's LA residency show

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 05, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought royal charm to Katy Perrys LA residency show
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought royal charm to Katy Perry's LA residency show 

Over the weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted in the audience of Katy Perry's final Las Vegas residency show.

The royal couple attended the Saturday night performance at Resorts World Theatre in Sin City to cheer on their friend Perry. Attendees were surprised to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the crowd, dressed casually in all black outfits.

Also there to support Perry was her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom. Perry and Bloom share a 3-year-old daughter Daisy together. The Lord of the Rings star Bloom is also dad to a son from his previous marriage to model Miranda Kerr.

Bloom lives near the Sussexes in California and has maintained a friendship with Harry. In 2021, Harry mentioned keeping in touch with Bloom about security in the area.

Legendary singer Celine Dion, battling health issues, was also a guest with her twin sons.

Perry has been performing her "Play" residency in Vegas since late 2021. She has done multiple extensions of the run that was originally set to end in late 2022. The Saturday night performance was billed as one of the final shows.

Ahead of it, the Harleys in Hawaii hitmaker celebrated with her cast and crew at a wrap party. She documented the fun occasion on social media and expressed gratitude for the incredible experience headlining in Vegas over the past year.

Perry will now be taking a break before embarking on her next stage in her career after over a year of residency performances.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears, Janet Jackson 'bonded' over hate for Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears, Janet Jackson 'bonded' over hate for Justin Timberlake
Sofia Vergara's new lover Justin Saliman 'more than a rebound': Insider

Sofia Vergara's new lover Justin Saliman 'more than a rebound': Insider
2023 'most' spooky film finds its way to Netflix

2023 'most' spooky film finds its way to Netflix

Andrew Ridgeley reminisces about Wham!: ‘Never had any lows’

Andrew Ridgeley reminisces about Wham!: ‘Never had any lows’

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston "shed most tears" amid Matthew Perry's addiction
Scarlett Johansson lost key role to Amber Heard in one movie

Scarlett Johansson lost key role to Amber Heard in one movie
Netflix’s 'Wednesday' to faced with another production issue

Netflix’s 'Wednesday' to faced with another production issue

Will Smith to revive old skill after Oscar slap scarred his Hollywood fame

Will Smith to revive old skill after Oscar slap scarred his Hollywood fame

Pamela Anderson reveals two things that made her quit make up

Pamela Anderson reveals two things that made her quit make up
What is the ‘Queen Catherine’ curse Princess Kate is warned about?

What is the ‘Queen Catherine’ curse Princess Kate is warned about?

Olivia Rodrigo Drops New Song For 'The Hunger Games' Prequel

Olivia Rodrigo Drops New Song For 'The Hunger Games' Prequel
Kim Kardashian stuns in pink gown at star studded LACMA Gala

Kim Kardashian stuns in pink gown at star studded LACMA Gala