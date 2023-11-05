Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise Katy Perry concert goers in LA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought royal charm to Katy Perry's LA residency show

Over the weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted in the audience of Katy Perry's final Las Vegas residency show.

The royal couple attended the Saturday night performance at Resorts World Theatre in Sin City to cheer on their friend Perry. Attendees were surprised to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the crowd, dressed casually in all black outfits.

Also there to support Perry was her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom. Perry and Bloom share a 3-year-old daughter Daisy together. The Lord of the Rings star Bloom is also dad to a son from his previous marriage to model Miranda Kerr.

Bloom lives near the Sussexes in California and has maintained a friendship with Harry. In 2021, Harry mentioned keeping in touch with Bloom about security in the area.

Legendary singer Celine Dion, battling health issues, was also a guest with her twin sons.

Perry has been performing her "Play" residency in Vegas since late 2021. She has done multiple extensions of the run that was originally set to end in late 2022. The Saturday night performance was billed as one of the final shows.

Ahead of it, the Harleys in Hawaii hitmaker celebrated with her cast and crew at a wrap party. She documented the fun occasion on social media and expressed gratitude for the incredible experience headlining in Vegas over the past year.

Perry will now be taking a break before embarking on her next stage in her career after over a year of residency performances.