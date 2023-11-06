 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Matthew McConaughey son expresses deep appreciation for father in heartfelt tribute

Matthew McConaughey receives heartfelt birthday tribute from 15-year-old son Levi

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, November 06, 2023

Matthew McConaughey son expresses deep appreciation for father in heartfelt tribute
Matthew McConaughey son expresses deep appreciation for father in heartfelt tribute

Matthew McConaughey's 15-year-old son, Levi McConaughey, took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday tribute to his father on the occasion of Matthew's 54th birthday.

Levi posted a carousel of images on Instagram, featuring his dad in various moments throughout their lives, along with a touching message to mark the special day.

The photos captured Matthew with his wife, Camila Alves, and their three children, including Levi, and included a throwback father-son picture.

Levi's message expressed his deep appreciation for his father, saying, “People know Matthew Mcconaughey as an Actor and now a writer, but I know him as my father; The man who always makes time for us no matter what, the man who’s always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination.”

He added, “The journeys just getting started…Happy birthday Papai.”

Levi recently got access to social media when Matthew and his wife decided to allow him to use Instagram and other social apps on his 15th birthday.

"Hey, buddy, your mom is feeling a bit anxious today. One of the presents we're giving you is the opportunity to step into the world of social media," he said in a video posted in July.

Alves chimed in, "All of your friends have been on it for a while, and we've been holding back."

"He's well aware of who he is and where he's headed. I believe he's up for it. He has a remarkable story to share," McConaughey stated.

"Levi, embrace this adventure, enjoy narrating your journey, expressing yourself, and the interactions you'll have with people out there."

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles, Taylor Russell ‘living together’ in hotel amid his mansion renovation

Harry Styles, Taylor Russell ‘living together’ in hotel amid his mansion renovation
Brad Pitt confirms romance with Ines De Ramon with first official appearance

Brad Pitt confirms romance with Ines De Ramon with first official appearance
Kyle Richards gets teary while addressing Mauricio Umansky split

Kyle Richards gets teary while addressing Mauricio Umansky split
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker thrilled with arrival of baby boy video

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker thrilled with arrival of baby boy
Nicolas Cage struggles with meme infamy: 'Didn't sign up for this'

Nicolas Cage struggles with meme infamy: 'Didn't sign up for this'
Celine Dion emerges from health struggles, sparking comeback speculations video

Celine Dion emerges from health struggles, sparking comeback speculations
Prince Harry reveals Matthew Perry reminded him of Princess Diana

Prince Harry reveals Matthew Perry reminded him of Princess Diana
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting used to lavish 'California Christmas'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting used to lavish 'California Christmas'

Kate Middleton branded 'crazy' by Prince William over sports habits

Kate Middleton branded 'crazy' by Prince William over sports habits
Roman Catholic Bishop slams Sabrina Carpenter for violating church filming policy

Roman Catholic Bishop slams Sabrina Carpenter for violating church filming policy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using privileges for 'gains' of 'personal image'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using privileges for 'gains' of 'personal image'
Brad Pitt's hilarious take on David Fincher shoots steals show at LACMA gala video

Brad Pitt's hilarious take on David Fincher shoots steals show at LACMA gala