Matthew McConaughey son expresses deep appreciation for father in heartfelt tribute

Matthew McConaughey's 15-year-old son, Levi McConaughey, took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday tribute to his father on the occasion of Matthew's 54th birthday.



Levi posted a carousel of images on Instagram, featuring his dad in various moments throughout their lives, along with a touching message to mark the special day.

The photos captured Matthew with his wife, Camila Alves, and their three children, including Levi, and included a throwback father-son picture.

Levi's message expressed his deep appreciation for his father, saying, “People know Matthew Mcconaughey as an Actor and now a writer, but I know him as my father; The man who always makes time for us no matter what, the man who’s always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination.”

He added, “The journeys just getting started…Happy birthday Papai.”

Levi recently got access to social media when Matthew and his wife decided to allow him to use Instagram and other social apps on his 15th birthday.

"Hey, buddy, your mom is feeling a bit anxious today. One of the presents we're giving you is the opportunity to step into the world of social media," he said in a video posted in July.

Alves chimed in, "All of your friends have been on it for a while, and we've been holding back."

"He's well aware of who he is and where he's headed. I believe he's up for it. He has a remarkable story to share," McConaughey stated.

"Levi, embrace this adventure, enjoy narrating your journey, expressing yourself, and the interactions you'll have with people out there."