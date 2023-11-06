 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

David Beckham is ‘putting his foot down’ with Prince Harry

David Beckham has decided to put his foot down with Prince Harry allegedly

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 06, 2023

David Beckham is ‘putting his foot down’ with Prince Harry
David Beckham is ‘putting his foot down’ with Prince Harry

Experts believe David Beckham is stepping away from Prince Harry, for good.

These claims have been brought to light by the Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden.

He started the entire converastion during his appearance on the Palace Confidential podcast.

There, Mr Eden pointed out the bond Beckham once shared with Prince Harry and admitted, “David Beckham is an old friend of Prince Harry but there does seem to be a sort of distance coming between them.”

This comes despite the duo being in close physical proximity of each other because “[Despite this] they don't seem to see each other much these days.”

Before concluding Mr Eden also pointed out, “What's happened there, was it was a huge, sprawling empire [that] used to be run by King Charles' right hand man Michael Fawcett who resigned over a scandal regarding cash for honours.”

All of this comes amid reports that King Charles is interested in having David Beckham’s time for the Prince’s Foundation.

For those unversed, it used to be run by the King’s right-hand Michael Fawcett, but he resigned during the cast-for-honours case.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Brady’s new girlfriend after Irina Shayk?

Tom Brady’s new girlfriend after Irina Shayk?

‘SNL’ taps Jason Momoa prior to ‘Aquaman 2’ release

‘SNL’ taps Jason Momoa prior to ‘Aquaman 2’ release
Joe Jonas on Sophie Turner’s recent PDA: ‘Gallivanting too soon’

Joe Jonas on Sophie Turner’s recent PDA: ‘Gallivanting too soon’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage duration in 'years rather than decades'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage duration in 'years rather than decades'
Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie to reveal 'racist royal' who targeted Archie

Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie to reveal 'racist royal' who targeted Archie
Meghan Markle mocked over Las Vegas dance video video

Meghan Markle mocked over Las Vegas dance video

'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe lauded for bold choices

'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe lauded for bold choices
Sylvester Stallone shares 'abusive' father deathbed chat

Sylvester Stallone shares 'abusive' father deathbed chat
Katy Perry gives adorable shoutout to daughter Daisy Dove at Vegas show

Katy Perry gives adorable shoutout to daughter Daisy Dove at Vegas show
Dancing with the Stars swings to Taylor Swift's tunes with special episode

Dancing with the Stars swings to Taylor Swift's tunes with special episode

Machine Gun Kelly's flaky encounter with F1 interviewer goes viral: Watch video

Machine Gun Kelly's flaky encounter with F1 interviewer goes viral: Watch
UK hits jackpot with King Charles' foreign visit

UK hits jackpot with King Charles' foreign visit