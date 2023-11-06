David Beckham has decided to put his foot down with Prince Harry allegedly

David Beckham is ‘putting his foot down’ with Prince Harry

Experts believe David Beckham is stepping away from Prince Harry, for good.

These claims have been brought to light by the Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden.

He started the entire converastion during his appearance on the Palace Confidential podcast.

There, Mr Eden pointed out the bond Beckham once shared with Prince Harry and admitted, “David Beckham is an old friend of Prince Harry but there does seem to be a sort of distance coming between them.”

This comes despite the duo being in close physical proximity of each other because “[Despite this] they don't seem to see each other much these days.”

Before concluding Mr Eden also pointed out, “What's happened there, was it was a huge, sprawling empire [that] used to be run by King Charles' right hand man Michael Fawcett who resigned over a scandal regarding cash for honours.”

All of this comes amid reports that King Charles is interested in having David Beckham’s time for the Prince’s Foundation.

For those unversed, it used to be run by the King’s right-hand Michael Fawcett, but he resigned during the cast-for-honours case.