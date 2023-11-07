 
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle is getting ‘no dice’ from Hollywood connections

The Duchess of Sussex’ dwindling star power has just been referenced by experts

Eloise Wells Morin

Experts have just pointed out the dwindling star power the Duchess seems to be relying on.

All this has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down in her piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she touched upon the double edged sword, that is Meghan’s series Suits.

According to Ms Elser, the show “started topping the weekly Nielsen chart of most streamed content, leaving much more recent or big budget shows in its pinstriped wake.”

“If you had asked me back then what the consequences of Suits’ resurgence would be for Meghan, I would have called it a gift that would keep on giving (like Andrew’s sisal bag).”

“I would have made the case that the duchess’s face suddenly appearing in millions of lounge rooms and showing her as the savvy, driven Rachel Zane would have seen a corresponding bounce in her popularity and professional prospects,” she also added in the middle of her piece.

Ultimately, the case would be “here would be a chance for audiences to see the duchess in a whole new light (or reminded of an old light)! To give her a fresh injection of cultural currency and to reorient her celebrity! Except, nope. Sorry. No dice.”

