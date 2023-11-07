 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Jennifer Aniston deals with double grief after Matthew Perry's death

Matthew was famously known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the iconic 90s sitcom series 'Friends'

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Jennifer Anistons emotional breakdown after Matthew Perrys tragic death
Jennifer Aniston's emotional breakdown after Matthew Perry's tragic death

Matthew Perry's untimely death at the age of 54 has shaken the entertainment world, but it seems that his real-life friend, Jennifer Aniston, from the Friends series, has been severely hit with grief.

It has been reported that the actress's friends are worried about her in the wake of Matthew Perry's death.

Matthew was famously known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the iconic 90s sitcom series Friends.

Jennifer Aniston Devastated After Matthew's Death

According to Page Six, the Friends cast members mourned the loss of their beloved co-star at his funeral day on Friday. 

A source revealed to the publication, "Jen seems to be struggling most acutely after Perry's death. This is the second big loss for her in less than a year, as she lost her dad almost a year ago." 

Jennifer's dad, Jon Aniston, died in November 2022 at the age of 89, leaving the actress devastated.

The source continued, "The 54-year-old actress hasn't yet fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet."

The source added that Jennifer has tried to regather and recover, but the sudden blow in the form of Matthew's death is just devastating for her.

The late actor revealed his unbreakable bond with Jennifer in his memoir as he detailed that the actress reached out the most amid the years he was struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

More From Entertainment:

Celine Dion returns to singing after 3.5 years hiatus

Celine Dion returns to singing after 3.5 years hiatus
Barbra Streisand's memoir unveils her true desires and legacy

Barbra Streisand's memoir unveils her true desires and legacy
Kandi Burruss stands by Justin Timberlake amid Britney Spears's accusations

Kandi Burruss stands by Justin Timberlake amid Britney Spears's accusations
Scott Disick's cryptic post after ex-Kourtney gives birth to Travis Barker's baby

Scott Disick's cryptic post after ex-Kourtney gives birth to Travis Barker's baby
Elton John surprises fans with shocking announcement

Elton John surprises fans with shocking announcement
North West joins 'best dad' Kanye West in world's biggest mall

North West joins 'best dad' Kanye West in world's biggest mall
Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted biking with younger woman before PDA

Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted biking with younger woman before PDA

Meghan's ex-best friend 'shuns' Duchess in Vegas after sharing Diana's picture

Meghan's ex-best friend 'shuns' Duchess in Vegas after sharing Diana's picture

Khloé Kardashian’s HUGE photoshop fail gets slammed by fans

Khloé Kardashian’s HUGE photoshop fail gets slammed by fans

Arnold Schwarzenegger spills beans on his success formula

Arnold Schwarzenegger spills beans on his success formula
Hollywood celebrities ditching Prince William and Kate to avoid controversy? video

Hollywood celebrities ditching Prince William and Kate to avoid controversy?

Former child star Evan Ellingson passes away at 35

Former child star Evan Ellingson passes away at 35