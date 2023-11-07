Jennifer Aniston deals with double grief after Matthew Perry's death

Matthew was famously known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the iconic 90s sitcom series 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston's emotional breakdown after Matthew Perry's tragic death

Matthew Perry's untimely death at the age of 54 has shaken the entertainment world, but it seems that his real-life friend, Jennifer Aniston, from the Friends series, has been severely hit with grief.

It has been reported that the actress's friends are worried about her in the wake of Matthew Perry's death.

Jennifer Aniston Devastated After Matthew's Death

According to Page Six, the Friends cast members mourned the loss of their beloved co-star at his funeral day on Friday.

A source revealed to the publication, "Jen seems to be struggling most acutely after Perry's death. This is the second big loss for her in less than a year, as she lost her dad almost a year ago."

Jennifer's dad, Jon Aniston, died in November 2022 at the age of 89, leaving the actress devastated.

The source continued, "The 54-year-old actress hasn't yet fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet."

The source added that Jennifer has tried to regather and recover, but the sudden blow in the form of Matthew's death is just devastating for her.

The late actor revealed his unbreakable bond with Jennifer in his memoir as he detailed that the actress reached out the most amid the years he was struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.