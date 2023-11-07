Justin married Jessica in 2012, and they share two kids, eight-year-old Silas and three-year-old Phineas

Justin Timberlake responds to Britney Spears's accusations

Justin Timberlake, the singer who has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons is reportedly pushing forward in the wake of his ex-Britney Spears' startling revelations.



Britney recently released her memoir, The Woman In Me, in which she accused the NSYNC singer of making her go through an abortion and then cheating on her during their three-year fling from 1999 to 2002.

Justin Timberlake focused on family following Britney's claims

According to Entertainment Tonight, Justin, who is currently married to Jessica Beil, appears to be focused on his relationship with his family and wife.

A source close to the couple revealed to the publication, "Justin and Jessica are making sure to be there for each other and continue to move forward following the release of Britney's memoir."

The insider continued, "Justin hoped that the details of his past would remain under wraps forever. It has been upsetting for him to have past instances be brought back in the public eye."

It has been reported that the singer's first and foremost priority is his wife, Jessica, and he feels that Jessica has to deal with things from his past. Justin wants to make sure that his wife is supported and taken care of.

