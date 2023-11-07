File Footage Katy Perry Reflects on Feeling “Mom Shame” After Daughter Daisy Dove

The Roar singer opens up about her motherhood struggles after welcoming her first daughter Daisy Dove.

In an interview with The Sun, the Harleys In Hawaii singer becomes vocal about her experience as a mother so far.

She explains transitioning from a twenty-year-old youngster to a thirty-nine-year-old mom hasn't been easy.

“I was crazy in my twenties but now I have a toddler who wakes me up at 6.30 whether I am hungover or not.”

Saying so, Katy Perry accepted that the carefree days of her life are over and now she makes decisions more responsibly, mindful of their consequences.

Adding more insight into her life as a mother, Katy revealed how she experienced 'mom shame' and had to change her drinking habits post-motherhood.

She told the outlet, “It’s shameful to be hungover with your kids.”

“I just hear, ‘Wake up mum let’s watch Minions.’ Now I am 39, if I drink more than two drinks then the next day… bad times. I am reevaluating my whole life the next day,” she continued.

In addition to this, the Dark Horse hitmaker showed profound respect for mothers balancing their professional and personal roles. She, particularly, mentioned how much she revered Pink, who takes her kids with her on tours.

Katty Perry's daughter Daisy Dove turns the spotlight on her at the Las Vegas Concert

File Footage Katy Perry at Play Residency

Katy Perry and longtime finance Orlando Bloom share the three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove. Their kid was in attendance as Katy’s ‘best friend’ at her mother’s final Play residency in Las Vegas.

Katy Perry, in an emotional monologue, dedicated the show to her daughter.

The speech can be streamed through the link below:



