 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Barbra Streisand shares one unusual star-power incident

Barbra Streisand remembers an incident where she described her heft from revealing one incident

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

Barbra Streisand shares one unusual star-power incident
Barbra Streisand shares one unusual star-power incident

Not everyone gets to change their name on Siri. But Barbra Streisand made the precedent.

In a chat with BBC, the Oscar winner shared that she contacted Apple CEO Tim Cook following her surname’s mispronunciation by the company’s digital assistant. 

Promoting her upcoming memoir, My Name is Barbra, the Yentl actor said, “My name isn’t spelled with a ‘Z’,” she noted.

“It’s Strei-sand, like sand on the beach. How simple can you get?” the veteran star added.

After encountering the problem multiple times, the 81-year-old shared she rang the company’s head honcho to raised the issue.

The EGOT winner added, “And Tim Cook was so lovely. He had Siri change the pronunciation… I guess that’s one perk of fame!”

Meanwhile, the New York native's much-anticipated memoir, which climbed to a No. 1 bestseller spot earlier when released for pre-order, will now hit the shelves on Tuesday.

In the autobiography, Barbara opened up about her 60-years-long career and its ups and downs, chronicling her early Brooklyn life to her “first star-making appearances in New York nightclubs.”

More From Entertainment:

How did Angelina Jolie get jealous one time of Brad Pitt's co-star?

How did Angelina Jolie get jealous one time of Brad Pitt's co-star?
Zac Efron's new look sparks fans' concerns: 'What happened to his face?'

Zac Efron's new look sparks fans' concerns: 'What happened to his face?'
Tyler Perry fights back tears on ‘The View’ discussing mother

Tyler Perry fights back tears on ‘The View’ discussing mother

Jeremy Renner spills beans on life-saving recovery therapy

Jeremy Renner spills beans on life-saving recovery therapy

Kate Middleton stays home to support George as King delivers speech

Kate Middleton stays home to support George as King delivers speech

Prince Harry, King Charles’ withering bond: Neither ready to bury the hatchet

Prince Harry, King Charles’ withering bond: Neither ready to bury the hatchet
BTS Jungkook Teases Solo World Tour

BTS Jungkook Teases Solo World Tour
Dua Lipa surprise lucky fan with preview of upcoming song ‘Houdini’

Dua Lipa surprise lucky fan with preview of upcoming song ‘Houdini’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'are not the ones snubbing' before King birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'are not the ones snubbing' before King birthday
Usher’s Super Bowl salary revealed!

Usher’s Super Bowl salary revealed!
Megan Fox Voices Woman’s Heart in Book 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'

Megan Fox Voices Woman’s Heart in Book 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'
King Charles had no 'strength' in words at State Opening of Parliament

King Charles had no 'strength' in words at State Opening of Parliament