Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Meghan Markle to discuss ‘humiliating’ King Charles birthday snub in memoir?

Meghan Markle is set to “settle scores” with the Royal family with an expert claiming she might discuss “humiliating” birthday dinner by King Charles in her alleged memoir.

Meghan, the Duke of Sussex, is expected to spilling details of her time living with the Royal family after marrying Prince Harry in her autobiography.

Even though the Duchess has not confirmed the news of her writing a memoir, experts believe she will pen one to tackle her money woes.

Speaking on how the memoir would benefit her and Prince Harry financially, Royal biographer Tom Bower told The Times the book could be “extremely profitable” for them.

He went on to note that Meghan will share her side of the truth, which may also include the humiliation she and Harry faced after Charles did not invite them to his 75th birthday dinner.

"It will be Meghan's truth,” Bower said. “There will be a readership for it because she'll undoubtedly settle some scores from her point of view."

He added, "What she says she said to the Queen, to Kate, to Philip, all that will be in the book whether corroborated or not, and that's a goldmine."

Earlier this week, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has declined to attend Charles’ 75th birthday dinner.

However, their representative debunked all such rumours while also dragging the publication that speculated about the Royal invitation being sent to them, calling it “disappointing.”

"In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday,” the statement read.

“It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story," the couple shared in their statement.

