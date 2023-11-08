Adele talks about her self-imposed alcohol ban as she takes a small break from her concert residency

Has Adele relapsed into drinking alcohol again?

Adele made a shocking confession about her self-imposed alcohol ban as she takes a small break from her concert residency.

Last month, the 35-year-old singer revealed that she had been sober for over three months but missed having a drink.

Back in October, she claimed that she was “borderline alcoholic” in her 20s which is why she had to quit.

“I stopped drinking maybe like three and a half months ago. It's boring. I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my twenties, but I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine," she had said.

Now, the Hello crooner told her recent audience that she stopped drinking but is ready because she wants to "celebrate the end of the second leg of her shows."

“I'm just going to chill. I'm annoyed as well that I'm sick because this is red wine weather," she said.



Adele added that she was forced to quit her favorite drink i.e. red wine because it is harmful for her voice as she revealed she had been battling an illness.

The Rolling in the Deep songstress said she’s storing an expensive bottle of wine but is "waiting to treat herself" with it.