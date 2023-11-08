Experts believe The Duke of Sussex is now forcing King Charles and his aides to ‘roll up starched sleeves’

Prince Harry is forcing Buckingham Palace to ‘roll up starched sleeves’

The Duke of Sussex is allegedly forcing King Charles to have his aides ‘roll up starched sleeves’ in preparation for Omid Scobie’s Endgame.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser started an entire converastion about it.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the book’s upcoming titles, according to Ms Elser they include; Shaky Ground: The Queen is Dead, the Monarchy Faces Trouble, ‘Oh God, I Hate This’: King Charles’s Premiere, and Gloves On: Prince William, Heir to the Throne.”

The most ‘damaging’ one however, seems to be Race and the Royals: Institutional Bigotry and Denial.

According to Ms Elser, “it’s here where you need to imagine courtiers’ neatly rolling up starched sleeves and getting into the Rocky fighting stance.”

Because unlike years past, “Reportedly, they will not be taking a fresh round of claims on this specific front in the politely supine position.”

For those unversed, this comes shortly after the Daily Mail revealed that aides will not be speaking out on any matters, unless they are related to “charges of racism.”