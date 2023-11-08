 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

BTS Jungkook, Suga tease Jimin for being 'a total mess'

BTS Jungkook gets candid about a travel show with bandmate Jimin

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

In a recent episode of Suchwita, the BTS maknae Jungkook showed up with his bandmate and show host Suga.

The 26-year-old Permission To Dance singer talked about many of his upcoming projects, especially his solo album Golden.

During the conversation, Suga exposed a recording of Jimin and Jungkook.

The duo, as per Suchwita, has taped something together in the United States.

Touching on this surprise, Jungkook said that not long ago Jimin came up with the idea of a travel program.

Both liked the idea, but they couldn’t put it into practice.

Jungkook also went on to reveal his disastrous travel experience with Jimin saying, “On a shoot with Jimin years ago, he said that it would be fun to do a travel variety show with me, and I agreed. But it didn’t go anywhere from there.”

He further explained, “Then, suddenly, they set-up a shoot, and it got even funnier after Jimin hyung joined. It was a total mess.”

“There is something about Jimin that tugs at your heartstrings,” Suga commented while addressing the 28-year-old singer.

Moreover, Jungkook addressed that he is currently documenting his journey, from Seven to Golden.

Jungkook, conclusively, admitted that it has been hard for him to focus on his work as he is also filming for the documentary.  

